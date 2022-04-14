Student, teacher tests Covid positive in Delhi school

A student and a teacher at Delhi’s private school has been tested Covid -19 positive on Thursday, said the official adding that both have been sent on leave.

However, as a part of precautionary measure, all classmates of the affected student have been sent home.

Confirming the same, AAP MLA Atishi said, “We are closely tracking the situation. There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home.”

Around 22 students from four schools in Noida have tested positive for Covid infection in last few days.

On Monday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department had issued an advisory to schools across Noida and Greater Noida, asking them to immediately inform if any child suffers from cough, cold, fever or any Covid-like symptoms.

Besides, on Wednesday, the number of Covid cases also witnessed a surge with capital recorded 299 new Covid cases, a rise of nearly 50 per cent.