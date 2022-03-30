State-of-the-art Covid Care Facility at Tibbia College

In a bid to increase the capacity of healthcare infrastructure in Delhi, the AAP Government has set up a fully equipped 100 bedded portable integrated care center at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital, Karol Bagh.

The care center was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on the occasion of the college’s centenary celebrations.

On this occasion, Jain told the media that this Hospital will be beneficial for the people living in nearby areas. He also said that this hospital is an example of the determination and commitment of the Delhi Government to fight a pandemic like COVID-19.

The Delhi Health Minister also thanked the American India Foundation and all those who donated to the construction of this hospital in the service of mankind.

The 100 bedded care center inaugurated by Jain includes 18 ICU beds along with 82 Oxygen beds. This facility also has its own oxygen PSA plant of 250 litres per minute (LPM), the aim of the government is to increase the capacity of health infrastructure in hospitals in Delhi keeping in mind the situation that had surfaced in the past due to the surge in Covid cases in Delhi.

The Delhi Health Minister said, “This hospital has been set up in view of preparations to deal with pandemics like Covid-19 in future. This 100 bedded center was initially built to serve as beds for covid 19 patients but considering the fact that the number of covid cases in the capital is low and under control at the moment, the Delhi Government still wants to be fully prepared for any possible surge in cases in the future and make arrangements for it beforehand.

We have decided to maintain this healthcare center instead of dismantling it and that the Unani Tibbia College shall maintain its administration so it may be used during any future crisis that may arise. All the beds have been equipped with oxygen cylinders, moreover, ventilators have been provided for all the ICU beds.”

The newly built integrated center will be under the administration of Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital, which will also be responsible for providing the manpower required to make the system functional. The Delhi Government will also appoint Modern medical science experts to the hospital from time to time.