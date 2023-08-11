Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan held the 18th Dr. A K Saha Memorial Young Scientist Experimental Project Inter School Contest on August 10.

The project was initiated by two former students of the school, Dr. Abhijit Saha and Dr. Prasenjit Saha in memory of their late father, Dr. A K Saha, former scientist, National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi.

The annual event aims to encourage research, observation, experimentation and a spirit of curiosity and innovation among budding scientists as well as provides them a platform to address environmental, economic and social challenges, to build a better future, shaped and shared by all.

This year, the theme of the contest was “Connect, Transform and Engage with the Future”.

The event was presided over by Naresh Priyadarshi, CEO, Innovation and Incubation Centre, IIT Delhi, New Delhi.

In his address, the chief guest encouraged the young scientists to be passionate and persistent with their innovative ideas and aspire to become the ‘Change makers’ of the future who can help in solving global challenges.

Welcoming the guests, Ritu Madan, Principal, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan highlighted the relevance of the theme and impressed upon the students that the most important issue to be addressed by science today is to bring human nature back to humans and use the knowledge of science with conscience to make this earth a much better place to live in.

The Overall trophy of the A K Saha Memorial Inter School contest was won by Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan. But being the host school it was handed over to Springdales School, Pusa Road. Birla Vidya Niketan bagged the Runners-up trophy.

Dr. A Sankara Reddy, Chairman, Managing Board, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, lauded the participants for their hard work done.

Dr. A Sankara Reddy, along with the chief guest, presented the trophies to the winners.