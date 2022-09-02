Servant in Delhi Police net after killing differently-abled child, burgling house

Inspired by the character of Saif Ali Khan in the movie Tu Chor, Main Sipahi, a teenage caretaker murdered a physically and mentally challenged boy in the Safdarjung Development Area of south Delhi and decamped with cash and jewelry. The victim was living with her parents at C-1/68, Safdarjung Development Area.

The police arrested the accused, within three hours after the crime was committed, from New Delhi railway station and recovered the booty from his possession.

The police said the accused was employed to look after the victim. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi, Manoj C said that the culprit was arrested from a train at New Delhi Railway Station and 100 percent recovery has been made, Rs 40,000 cash and jewelry worth about Rs 6 lakh.

The DCP said the Safdarjung Enclave Police, on Wednesday evening, received the information about the murder of a differently-abled child. A police team reached the spot immediately. The boy was lying dead on bed. Sister of the deceased revealed that her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the afternoon. At around 3.45 pm, she went to Green Park Market, leaving behind her specially- abled brother in the house under the care of his caretaker.

As stated by the sister of the victim, when she came back at around 4.50 pm, she was shocked to see her brother lying unconscious on the bed while the caretaker was missing from the house. As she checked the house, she found cash, mobile phone and jewelry worth lakhs missing.

During interrogation, the accused, who hails from Sitamarhi in Bihar, confessed to the crime and revealed that he was fed up of taking care of upkeep of the deceased that involved sanitary responsibility. Hence, he planned to leave the job but was in dire need of money. So, he thought of committing robbery.

It also came out that the family had not verified the identity of the accused before hiring him as a caretaker.