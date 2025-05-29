Be a king or a servant, the choice is yours: DK Shivakumar to students

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar today advised students that by studying diligently, they have the opportunity to become leaders, whereas neglecting their education could limit their prospects.

“Studying well will pave the way in all fields, otherwise, you will become a servant. The choice is yours. Where there is a will, there is a way, but hard work is important,” he told the government school students while speaking at the ‘School Commencement 2025-26’ event in Adugodi.

“If we sow good seeds, we get good crops. Similarly, we get good citizens if we sow the seeds of knowledge. Students are our assets, and the government is committed to providing them with all that they need. Students should dream big and work hard towards their dreams. Discipline is important in this journey. Your dream should not just be to get employment but to employ many people,” he added.

“India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru termed children the treasure of the country. Education is such a treasure that it can’t be destroyed by anyone or anything. I joined politics when I was a student and hence could not focus on education. I realised the lack of education when I went to the Assembly and heard learned people speaking in the House. I decided to get my degree from the Open University at the age of 47. That degree gave me more satisfaction than my accomplishments in politics,” he said.

“Our government is working towards upgrading 2000 government schools to Karnataka Public Schools. We are trying to resolve the shortage of teachers by drawing them from private schools as well. Many organisations have come forward to build these schools. Ramalinga Reddy has created history by upgrading all government schools in his constituency into Karnataka Public schools,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.