Breastfeeding pod inaugurated at Pakyong Bazaar to support maternal health

In a step towards improving maternal and child health, a state-of-the-art breastfeeding pod was inaugurated at Pakyong Bazaar today by MLA and advisor to the women, child, senior citizen and divyangjan welfare department, Pamin Lepcha.

The initiative, launched by the women, child, senior citizen & divyangjan welfare department (WCSC&DWD) of the Sikkim government, aims to provide a clean, safe, and private space for lactating mothers. The pod is equipped with essential amenities such as comfortable seating, a diaper changing table, and cooling fans—ensuring a nurturing environment for mothers to care for their infants.

Advertisement

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including zilla upadhakshya prabha pradhan; secretary, WCSC&DWD, Normit Lepcha; ADC (development), Robin Sewa; SDM (HQ), Thendup Lepcha; and deputy directors Gakila Phemphu and Dikit Lepcha. local zilla panchayats, Anganwadi workers, and health officials were also present.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, joint director Sonam Lhamu Bhutia highlighted the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, noting that breast milk offers optimal nutrition and strengthens a new-born’s immune system. She said the initiative forms part of Malnutrition-Free Sikkim, a flagship state-funded programme designed to combat malnutrition among women and children while promoting sustainable breastfeeding practices.

She also urged the public to maintain the facility and encouraged linking Aadhaar cards to avail various government services related to maternal and child welfare.