BJP govt in Odisha failed to ensure safety of women and children: BJD

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Odisha government, accusing it of complete failure in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women and children in Odisha.

Senior women leaders of the regional party including Vice President and MLA Pramila Mallik and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state over the past year.

“Despite assuming power by making false promises to the people, the BJP government has failed to deliver good governance. Instead, it is busy spreading false propaganda. Incidents of violence against women have risen sharply. Crimes, particularly against women, continue to occur even during the visits of the prime minister to the state, suggesting that law and order has collapsed entirely,” alleged Mallik, while briefing reporters.

“It would have been better if the prime minister visited Odisha after ensuring that the law-and-order situation was brought under control,” added Mallik.

She further demanded that the prime minister personally review the state’s law and order conditions and take necessary steps to improve it.

“He (the PM) may come and go, but the law-and-order situation here remains unchanged. Crimes against women and children are increasing day by day, yet the state government continues to boast about fake achievements. The BJP’s slogan of ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia pride) has turned into a mockery,” she added.

She said the BJP is promoting its one-year rule with the slogan “One Year, Many Achievements”, but in reality, ranking eighth among states with the highest crime rates is one of their “achievements”. Senior leader Snehangini Chhuria said, pointing out that out of the top ten crime-prone states, eight are ruled by the BJP.

Serious crimes such as rape, abduction, and murder have increased significantly in Odisha. As per data provided in the state assembly, more than 3,054 rape cases were reported in the last year alone. This clearly indicates the unsafe environment for women and children in the state.

During former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, over 600 police stations in Odisha had established dedicated women and child desks. However, these are no longer functioning effectively, making it difficult for victims to file complaints. This collapse is being attributed to the government’s inefficiency, and criminals are becoming fearless.

The state government needs to wake up from its slumber and take immediate action to restore law and order. If the situation does not improve soon, the BJD will be forced to take the protest to the streets, she concluded.