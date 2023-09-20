Security tightened ahead of DU polls

With just two days remaining until the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, a surge in incidents of violence has been observed across both the North and South campuses of Delhi University. In response to this escalating situation, authorities have taken proactive measures by deploying a specialized police force in and around the campus.

Numerous cases of aggression targeted towards students and members of the opposition have been witnessed within the campus premises. Party affiliates have been spotted vandalizing vehicles, walking around carrying sticks, forcibly entering college buildings, and even carrying firearms. These alarming events have prompted the intervention of law enforcement.

“Such incidents happen every year around this time but candidates and supporters this time are more aggressive because of the three year gap,” told Geeta Sahar, member of the election committee. In accordance with the code of conduct, she stated that the deployment of police has been deemed necessary as candidates often exhibit heightened aggression on the last day before elections.

A heightened police presence can now be observed conducting thorough patrols around the campus, promptly apprehending anyone found in breach of established protocols and escorting them into police vehicles. Stringent security checks are being implemented on vehicles to ensure no potential threats jeopardize the safety of the community.

Campaigners have been prohibited from utilizing vehicles for their campaigning activities, with an emphasis on maintaining a peaceful and orderly campaign environment.

In adherence to the election commission’s directive, campaigners have been officially notified to conclude their canvassing efforts by the morning of the 21st of September.