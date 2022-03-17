Rape accused opens fire at cops in Delhi, held

A rape accused on Thursday opened fire at the police party in Outer North Delhi’s Khera Prahladpur road after he was asked to surrender. The police launched a counter attack in which he suffered a gun wound in his left leg’s knee and was caught.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP, Outer North Delhi, said that the accused was identified as Mohammed Akhtar. A pistol, empty cartridges and a stolen cell phone was recovered from him.

A senior police official said that the victim went missing on March 9 at around 7 p.m. Her family told the police that she was playing outside the house when she went missing. The police lodged an FIR for kidnapping and started a probe. A day after the incident, on March 10, the girl was brought to her home by a neighbour who said that he found her nearby.

The medical examination which was done the same day found nothing adverse and no sexual assault was mentioned in the medical report.

“Girl’s statement under 164 CrPC were recorded before magistrate the same day and nothing related to sexual assault was stated in her statement. Parents also agreed,” said the police.

On March 12, the girl started having some medical problems and was taken to a hospital, which upon examination said the girl’s hymen was torn indicating sexual assault. The police then added sections of sexual assault and other relevant sections of POCSO.

A team was formed to look into the matter. Thereafter, the search of the accused started.

On Thursday, the police got information about the movement of the accused. The accused was also carrying stolen mobile phones and illegal arms.

“The accused was intercepted on old Khera Prahladpur road in Sector-29, Rohini. After seeing police staff, the accused fired two rounds on police party. In retaliation police party also fired four shots and one bullet hit the left leg of the accused. He was caught,” said the police.

Further probe in the matter is underway.