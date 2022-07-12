Rains lash Delhi-NCR; disrupts normal movement

After facing hot and humid weather for days, people in Delhi-NCR woke up with a sigh of relief as rains lashed national capital and adjoining areas bringing much respite from the heat.

Clouds started hovering over Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby areas. Though it rained in Delhi on Monday too but people in Noida and nearby areas witnessed downpour since morning on Tuesday.

A large number of people had to face severe traffic jam and had to face commuting issues to their destination due to waterlogging at veracious sectors.

As per reports, the rain caused massive traffic jams in various parts of Delhi leaving commuters stranded in long queues of cars at major roads like ITO junction among others.

Some roads that witnessed massive traffic jams were Barapullah flyover towards DND flyover, Dwarka-Palam road towards airport, Samalkha Crossing towards Kapashera Border, Palam flyover to Sadar Bazar metro station road, Delhi Cantt, Timarpur among several others.

Apart from traffic jams, water logging was also reported from all the low-lying areas of the city. Starting in the early hours, several parts of the Delhi-NCR were lashed with heavy rains with a minimum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsisus being recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

As per IMD, the forecast says there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover between 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a number of Twitteratis took to Twitter to share the experience of pleasant weather by posting pictures and videos.