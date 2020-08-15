Calling President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation “insightful”, PM Modi said it will show the way ahead to build a united nation.

PM Modi tweeted, “Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation.”

On Friday, ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day, President Kovind spoke about 4 tough lessons learnt from 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The President saluted India’s corona warriors and paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives at Galwan Valley.

Making a strong pitch for equality, he said, “Coronavirus does not recognize any artificial divisions created by human society. This reinforces the belief that we need to rise above all man-made differences, prejudices, and barriers.”

“The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses & other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our COVID fight. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes,” said the President