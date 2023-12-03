People want Kejriwal not to quit but run govt from jail: AAP

On day three of the “Main Bhi Kejriwal” signature campaign in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the people have explicitly given their mandate for five years to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and want him to run the government from jail even if he is arrested.

The party claimed that the people have clearly said that the CM should not resign from his position.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who went door to door across his constituency Burari on Sunday seeking people’s opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign or run the government from jail, said that the people of his Assembly constituency have in one voice said that the CM should not resign and that they only want him to run the government.

Several other AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, Sahiram Pahalwan, Mohinder Goyal and others, also ventured into areas of their constituencies in the city to interact with people and seek their response in this regard.

In a video clip shared by AAP on ‘X,’ party MLA Durgesh Pathak was seen talking to a woman amid the campaign in his constituency. Pathak claimed that the woman told him that despite being a Congress supporter she did not want Kejriwal to resign, and that if such a need arises, he must run the government from behind bars.

Referring to speculation on Delhi CM’s arrest and the alleged charges levelled against AAP leaders, she said that such things were not right.

Similarly, AAP MLA from Rithala Mohinder Goyal said that people from his constituency have said that they will not accept Kejriwal’s resignation in any condition.

Tuglkabad MLA Sahiram Pahalwan claimed the people of his constituency think that “come what may, they will stand strong with their Chief Minister”.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Atishi also conducted a door-to-door survey in her constituency, Kalkaji, on Saturday as part of the party’s ongoing campaign to gauge public opinion on the speculation of Kejriwal’s arrest and whether he should resign from his position or run the government from behind bars.

“In public discourse, people’s opinions were very clear. Every person in Delhi understands how false accusations are being made and how the BJP fears Kejriwal’s work. People from every corner of Delhi are saying that Shri Arvind Kejriwal should continue as the Chief Minister even if he is falsely implicated and arrested. The decision of Delhiites is paramount for us. We entered politics to serve the public, and that’s why we are seeking their opinion on this matter,” Atishi said.

She further said: “Everyone knows these allegations are false, and the only reason for levelling these false accusations is that the BJP knows it cannot defeat Shri Arvind Kejriwal in elections. Whenever the people of Delhi vote, they will choose Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Therefore, the BJP wants to bring down the AAP government led by Shri Arvind Kejriwal through unscrupulous means. Therefore, today we have come to ask the people of Delhi what if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested on false grounds. Should he resign or continue to rule from jail?”

Alleging that the central government and the BJP are falsely accusing AAP leaders and sending them behind bars, Atishi highlighted the arrests of other party leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.