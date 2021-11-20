People should follow the path shown by Guru Nanak: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers and sought blessings at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Parv.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, he said Guru Nanak Dev Ji did a lot for humanity and it is our duty to follow the path shown by him. People of all religions and all castes consider Guru Nanak as the Guru.

Talking about the controversial farm laws, he said on the day of Parkash Parv, all three farm laws were repealed, but more than 700 farmers got martyred. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put

their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers.

Kejriwal tweeted, “What great news was received today on the day of Parkash Parv — all three farm laws were repealed. More than 700 farmers were martyred, their martyrdom will be immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute the farmers of my country.”

Kejriwal further said, “In my understanding, if this announcement was made sooner, perhaps the lives of many farmers could have been saved.

Had these three laws been withdrawn sooner, more than 700 farmers could have been saved from martyrdom, but the success achieved by the farmers even today is no small success. This is a huge success for the farmers. Perhaps, this is the first time in the history of India that the Central government is withdrawing three laws due to some

agitation. For this, I would like to congratulate the farmers from the bottom of my heart.”