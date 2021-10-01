Number of Covid-19 cases again rise to 47 in Delhi

The city on Thursday recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases to 47 from 41 on Wednesday following 72,386 tests conducted across the national capital. Such patients identified on Tuesday numbered 34.

The cumulative count of coronavirus cases stood at 14,38,868, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was no death which could be attributed to the deadly virus. Zero fatality was reported on Wednesday also. No patient of Covid-19 died in September except for four days — 7 September, 16 September, 18 September and 28 September.

The latest positivity rate was 0.06 per cent and 39 patients of Covid-19 recovered and were discharged by different hospitals.

The number of active cases also rose to 400 from 392 the previous day. The number of patients being taken care of as home isolation cases was 109.

The city now had 97 containment zones, the health bulletin added.

So far as hospital beds for Covid-19 patients were concerned, the city had 11,544 vacant beds out of 11,784 beds meant for such patients.