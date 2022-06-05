NTPC reinforces its commitment towards environment through plantations

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company is celebrating World Environment Day on 5th June across locations by reinforcing the theme of this year – #OnlyOneEarth through several programmes including plantations, pledge taking ceremony, and awareness drives.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NTPC is undertaking several sustainable initiatives like the inauguration of Smart Township at Solapur, Maharashtra. During the CPSE ICONIC Week celebrations, NTPC is also organizing a massive tree plantation drive at its various power stations.

In an endeavour to deliver sustainable and affordable energy, NTPC has declared Energy Compact Goals at the UN and become the first energy company in the world to do so. On the eve of World Environment Day, NTPC is reinforcing its commitment to the environment.

Even though the power major has been actively exploring opportunities in green hydrogen, carbon capture, battery storage, electric mobility, and waste-to-energy space, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has been incorporated to drive clean energy initiatives of the company through a focused approach. By 2032, the company intends to have 60 GW capacity under its belt through Renewable Energy (RE) sources.