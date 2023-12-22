NTPC Wins Gold Award for Annual Report at Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition

NTPC Ltd., India’s largest Integrated Power Utility, has received Gold Award for Annual Report at the Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition 2022 organised by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The company received Joint Gold award for ‘Best Presented Annual Report’ in the Public Sector Entities category.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC received the award at a function organised by SAFA on 22nd December 2023.

Advertisement

The Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition conducted by SAFA is considered to be one of the most prestigious accolade for corporate governance in the countries of the South Asian region.

The awards under different categories are conferred based on evaluation administered by SAFA’s committee for improvement in transparency, accountability & governance, of the published annual reports of businesses from South Asian Countries.

This achievement is a testimony of NTPC’s commitment towards transparency and accountability towards stakeholders in business practices, further exemplifying its healthy corporate governance practices.