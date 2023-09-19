A widely circulated video on various social media platforms captures a group of individuals forcefully shattering the windows of a Fortuner car. This vehicle is registered under the ownership of Hitesh Gulia, the Presidential candidate representing the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Gulia took to his social media accounts to share the video, asserting that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were responsible for this destructive act. The footage vividly portrays men wielding sticks to inflict damage upon the car, while all occupants remain trapped inside.

Gulia contends that the opposition is resorting to acts of violence due to their apprehension over the impending loss. He squarely places the blame on ABVP for orchestrating the incident. Conversely, ABVP refutes these allegations, asserting that the opposition is fabricating the entire episode.

A spokesperson for ABVP argues, “The ABVP is merely being targeted for gaining sympathy, and our organization had no involvement in this event. They themselves might have done that.” They further allege that NSUI workers were witnessed assaulting students in the North campus just yesterday.

Various parties are making conflicting assertions, accusing one another of employing unethical propaganda tactics. As the DUSU elections draw nearer, campaigning has picked up considerable steam. Candidates are energetically mobilizing support across various colleges, leading to an uptick in reported cases of violence.