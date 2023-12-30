No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station after 9 pm on Dec 31

In a bid to ease overcrowding on the eve of New Year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that the exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9 pm on December 31.

The DMRC, however, said that the entry of passengers will be allowed.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year’s eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the metro station. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

Advertisement

Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table, he said.

The Delhi Police has geared up to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations in the national capital with deployment of its personnel at the places expected to witness high foot fall.

Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson Lane and Hauz Khas among several other places were chosen for the deployment of police personnel to ward off any untoward incident.

These are the locations where people are likely to gather in large numbers to celebrate New Year eve on December 31. The traffic movement at the Connaught Place area would be controlled from 8 pm onwards.