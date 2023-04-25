New flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will save commuters’ time, fuel: PWD Minister Atishi

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected the under-construction flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Ring Road and said that it will create a signal-free corridor, and help in reducing time and fuel consumption of commuters.

“The Delhi Government is constructing a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction to free the area from traffic jams. This 643-metre-long three-lane flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram every day,” the government said in a press release. The Delhi government said that currently, the project construction is progressing one month ahead of the scheduled timeline, and it will be opened to the public by July.

PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday, inspected the under-construction flyover along with the department officials and directed the officials to expedite the work so that it could be opened for commuters soon.

While inspecting the flyover, she said, “The new flyover will create a signal-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Ring Road, saving time and reducing fuel consumption. The flyover construction will reduce 5 tons of CO2 emissions daily, and Rs 19 crores will be saved annually”.

“The cost of the project will be covered in 2.5 years only. The 643-metre-long, 3-lane flyover will be ready by the month of July and provide relief to lakhs of commuters between ITO and Ashram every day,” Atishi added.

The PWD Minister added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hotspots in Delhi, and the load of vehicles is expected to rise even more at this place in the future.

“The area already has a railway station, metro station, and ISBT in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is also coming up here. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but a load of vehicles would also increase. The upcoming new flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic in the area,” she said.

While sharing more unique benefits of this upcoming flyover, the AAP leader added that the upcoming flyover would relieve the commuters of traffic jam issues.

“Currently, a flyover is available for commuters moving from Ashram to ITO, but due to the red light on the opposite route, commuters face problems due to long traffic jams. The new 3-lane, the 643-meter-long flyover will relieve commuters of this issue and make the corridor signal-free while also widening and beautifying the existing road and improving pedestrian footpaths,” Atishi added.