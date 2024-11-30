NESTS organises Manthan Shivir for Eklavya schools

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), organised a ‘Manthan Shivir’ here to strengthen management of Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The event, which was held on Friday, brought together State Nodal Officers from 22 states across the country for a comprehensive brainstorming session, focused on strengthening the management of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), with an emphasis on enhancing the quality of education and infrastructure for tribal students.

The ‘Shivir’, chaired by NESTS Commissioner Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, featured robust discussion on various critical aspects of tribal education. Key topics addressed included improvements in the examination system, admissions, recruitment, infrastructure development, and financial management among other items, all aimed at transforming the educational landscape for tribal students in India.

Advertisement

During his address, the NESTS Commissioner highlighted the inherent natural talents of tribal students in various domains such as sports, arts, culture, education, and innovation.

He stressed that with collective and concerted efforts these students could reach new heights and make significant contributions in diverse fields. He also reaffirmed NESTS’ commitment to working closely with various bodies to improve the performance in EMRSs and facilities provided to tribal students across the country.

The meeting also provided an update on the progress of the EMRSs initiative. As of now, 476 EMRSs are operational across the country, with plans to add more than 100 additional schools in the next year. This expansion will significantly increase access to quality education for deprived tribal children in remote and underserved areas.

The recruitment process was another key focus, with the successful completion of the first phase of recruitment, which included posting of more than 9,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members. Discussions were also held regarding the planning and execution of the next recruitment cycle.

State Nodal Officers participated actively in the Shivir, providing valuable suggestions aimed at strengthening the management of EMRSs and improving the quality of facilities available to students. These suggestions will be incorporated into future plans to ensure that tribal students have access to world-class education and the resources they need to thrive.

The ‘Manthan Shivir’ underscored NESTS’ dedication to creating an inclusive and sustainable education system for tribal students and ensuring their holistic development.