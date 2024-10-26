Govt building quality infrastructure and enhancing education opportunities for tribals

The Centre has expressed its commitment to building quality infrastructure and enhancing educational opportunities for the tribal population in the country.

As part of this endeavour, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) successfully organised a workshop on “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” this week in New Delhi.

The event was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide quality infrastructure for tribal communities through Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), ensuring sustainable and effective learning environments.

Mri Ajeet K. Srivastava, Commissioner of NESTS, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised the critical need for completing EMRS construction on time with emphasis on quality of construction.

“Non completion of good quality EMRS on time means tribal children not going to school which is unacceptable,” he said.

He exhorted the participants to take pledge that they would construct EMRS before time by ensuring best quality of construction.

Commitment to multifaceted development is evident in NESTS’ initiatives, including modern educational programs like the Amazon Future Engineering program and the organisation of a Principal’s Conclave focused on academic and administrative excellence.

This holistic approach underscores the importance of providing both high-quality infrastructure and advanced educational opportunities for tribal students.

The workshop covered essential technical aspects such as geotechnical investigations, material testing, earthwork, and the reinforcement of construction practices in tribal areas. Participants included civil engineers, project managers, and architects, all eager to share best practices and insights from the newly launched handbook titled “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education.”

