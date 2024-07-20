Centre holds meet to discuss challenges faced by tribals

The Centre has impressed upon the States and Union Territories the need to address the challenges in four key areas of tribal development – health, livelihood, education, and forest rights.

They were participating in a two-day ‘Manthan Shivir’ organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to undertake progress-review of various schemes for tribals and deliberate on ”Vision 2047” and the 100-day action plan of the Ministry in New Delhi.

In his inaugural address to Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Directors and officials of State Tribal Welfare Departments, Secretary (Tribal Affairs) Vibhu Nayar asked the state authorities to chalk out a ”Vision 2047” roadmap for tribal development.

An official release said the participants brainstormed on ways to build a robust response mechanism and address bottlenecks in the implementation of existing schemes for tribals.

The Participants discussed ways to achieve harmonisation of scholarship schemes, and deliberated on bio-authentication as a means to prevent fraudulence. They deliberated on ways to address pendency of claims, create area maps, and foster the spirit of entrepreneurship among the tribals.

The participants also discussed issues like revamping the PM JANMAN scheme, creating an action plan for training of EMRS school teachers and spreading awareness about Sickle Cell Disease at the national, state and grassroots level on a war-footing as well as other initiatives.

Representatives from BISAG (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Application and Geo-informatics) shared the know-how to use mobile application for capturing household data in door-to-door surveys in order to ensure that all family members of a household can avail the benefits of various schemes for tribals.