NESTS to celebrate its foundation day in capital

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will celebrate its 7th Foundation Day on April 1 in the national capital.

Notably, the NESTS establishes and manages Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), which provide quality education from class 6th -12th to tribal students.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram will grace the occasion.

Advertisement

The foundation day celebrations will feature keynote addresses by dignitaries, cultural performances by EMRS students, and a special segment highlighting NESTS’ role in enabling tribal youth to compete at national and global levels while preserving their traditions, as per the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

“The event will also recognise outstanding EMRS students, with 12 students being felicitated in the morning session, while the staff who excelled in the Sports meet will be awarded in the evening programme. A special screening will showcase the remarkable achievements of EMRS over the past year, emphasising their impact on education, skill development, and holistic growth,” it said.

Since its inception, the NESTS has been a transformative force in tribal education, spearheading the expansion of EMRS across the country. These schools serve as centres of empowerment, providing tribal students with quality education, modern skill development, and a strong connection to their cultural heritage.

The NESTS has made significant strides in enhancing infrastructure, teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment, and access to quality education for tribal students, it said.

The Ministry said through NESTS, it remains committed to empowering tribal communities with quality education, providing them a platform to preserve their rich heritage, thrive in their homeland, and excel in the modern world.