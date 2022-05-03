NDMC vice-chairman congratulate 31 employees on promotion

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay congratulated all the employees who were promoted from Junior Engineer to Assistant Engineer today.

Upadhyay said that all these 31 Engineers play an important role in the Civil Engineering Department and they have an important role in the development works of the council.

He said that among those who were promoted today, one employee, Rajesh Singh, Junior Engineer, got a promotion after 31 years.

Upadhyay said that the whole country is celebrating 75 years of India’s independence as the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it is remarkable for these employees to get this promotion this year.