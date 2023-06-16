NDMC sets up six control rooms to curb water logging

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms in its area to curb water logging during the upcoming monsoon season, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, a civic body’s member, said.

“Six control rooms have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road (drainage service centres), in the NDMC area to avoid water logging,” Chahal said.

He further said de-silting work on the existing drainage system in the NDMC area has been completed.

Chahal informed that the NDMC has set up six control rooms with effect from June 15 to October 31 along with the facilitation of duty officers, manpower, trucks, tools and portable pumps round the clock for prevention of any water logging during heavy rain.