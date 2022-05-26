NDMC to implement ‘Ayushmaan Bharat Yojna’ for its residents

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its Council Meeting, presided over by ­­­­­­­Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday approved ­­­­­various citizen and employee-centric proposals.

Informing about today’s Council Meeting, NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said, “Today is a big day for the resident of the New Delhi area, as Council has in principle approved the implementation of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJY) scheme in NDMC area for its residents.”

He said the Council approved a demand to be raised to North MCD for repayment of the amount to NDMC, which has already been released on account of salary and allowances to North MCD Staff working with the Monitoring Committee appointed by the Supreme Court and resolved as under.

He further informed that the Council has in principle approved the penalty mentioned under Section 390 of NDMC Act 1994 Amendment regarding the enhancement of penalty charges against violators of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases breeding prevention and control activities. It will be time to time enhanced as per the deliberation before the council.

Before taking up the Council Meeting’s agenda, Member NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal raised the issue of the shortage of water supply in the NDMC area from DJB these days.

After the discussion of the shortage of water supply, the Delhi Chief Minister assured the restoration of normal water supply to the NDMC area as soon as possible.

Chahal also raised the issue of attendance of the Delhi Chief Minister in the last Council Meetings.

Chahal also raised the question of how many meetings were taken by Shri Kejriwal for resolving the DTL issue of NDMC employees.