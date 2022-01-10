NDMC focuses on pollution free and environment friendly measures in its budget 2022-23

As the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented its budget for 2022-23, the Council, this time focuses mainly on a pollution-free and environment-friendly district.

With a resolve to stop the purchase of petrol/diesel-based passenger cars, the NDMC will acquire electric cars in the future, converting its existing fleet too in a phased manner.

NDMC has already introduced more than 60 e-charging stations in its area and is augmenting by more than 100 in this year itself. A fleet of the E-Scooter is planned to be deployed this year complementing the smart bikes. Its cycle-in-city scheme is expected to put in place dedicated cycle tracks in facilitating office goers to cycle to work in a safe and enjoyable manner.

To reduce dust pollution-intensive tree washing is being continued. Mist sprayers have been deployed at Central Park with more coming up in the future.

The council has dedicated a cycle track from New Moti Bagh to North and South Block, purchasing only e-vehicles for official use, and not imposing any new tax.

Taking a leaf out of the Delhi government’s initiatives, the NDMC too, in the education sector has proposed for two schools – Navyug Girls International School and NDMC Boys International School under the ‘World Class School of Excellence’ initiative.

Along with the new schools, the council has proposed a nature-based classroom in 10 schools, five cycling clubs, science parks, the introduction of vocational courses recognised by CBSE, and language labs in all its schools in the budget for 2022-23.

“Once set up, the schools are expected to cater to more than 3,000 students. The NDMC has successfully implemented smart classrooms in all its schools from classes VI to XII to provide e-learning solutions. Now, it has been decided to extend this facility to the primary section as well. We will provide high bandwidth LAN to all schools for better connectivity,” said NDMC chairman Dharmendra.

The NDMC chairman presented a budget with a moderate surplus of Rs 135.84 crore in the current financial year (2021-22) and Rs 178.95 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

While presenting the budget, the chairman said, “The budget shows a moderate increase in both receipts and expenditure. NDMC is confident of ending the year with a net surplus, like in previous years. We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi in a state befitting the national capital.”

According to the budget, the receipts of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 is Rs 4,381.43 crore, whereas it was Rs 3,915.79 crore in 2021-22.

The total expenditure reserved for the next financial year is kept at Rs 4,202.48 crore. Last year, it was Rs 3,678.45 crore as per the revised estimate.

Apart from other developments, NDMC plans to develop 4 of its major parks Lodhi Park, Nehru Park, Sanjay Park, and Talkatora garden as world-class by engaging consultants under NDMC Smart City Projects.

For property tax, the Chairman said, “We are expecting to collect property tax of Rs 750 Crore in 2021-22. In the year 2022-23, we plan to collect Rs 1000 Crore.” However, the Council did not propose any increase in Property Tax rates for the year 2022-23.