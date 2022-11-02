NCRTC intensifies efforts to deal with air pollution

Considering the current worsening environmental situation of the Delhi-NCR, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing agency of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) project in capital, has intensified its efforts to deal with the situation.

Keeping environmental concerns, NCRTC has been using pre-cast segments for construction.

“Pre-casting helps in the safe and fast execution of the works while ensuring good quality control, minimizing inconvenience to the road users, local passers-by, business owners and residents along the entire stretch, and reduction in air pollution & noise pollution,” stated the corporation.

Besides, the Tunnel Segments being used for the construction of tunnels at Anand Vihar are being cast at NCRTC’s Casting Yard in a controlled environment with assured quality control.

These are brought to the sites laden on the trailers during the night time to reduce the traffic problems and cause less public inconvenience, added NCRTC.

According to the NCRTC spokesperson, the requirement for in-situ construction is minimum at this site.

“Moreover, the muck extracted from the tunnels is wet muck and the site is mostly wet. Hence, the chances of dust pollution at the site are minimal,” it said.

Apart from this, truck washing plants, sprinklers and anti-smoke guns have been installed at the RRTS construction sites.

“Anti-smog guns are being used frequently to control the dust and pollution caused by construction work and water is being sprinkled from water tankers at the construction site to prevent flying dust. NCRTC also conducts mechanised/vacuum sweeping of roads near the construction sites for dust control and the frequency of it has been intensified,” it stated.

Further, taking a proactive measure NCRTC has also constituted a Special Task Force comprising senior officials of NCRTC to monitor and supervise the implementation of the pollution control measures.

The first RRTS corridor alone is expected to reduce vehicular congestion with more than one lakh vehicles going off the roads and will help reduce air pollution with more than 2.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide in vehicular emissions coming down, added NCRTC in a press statement.