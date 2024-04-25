NCRTC launches campaign to promote voting for LS polls

In an effort to encourage passengers to exercise their democratic right to vote in the Parliamentary elections, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on Friday.

This is in line with the various initiatives by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to engage and empower citizens to actively participate in the elections.

“In this campaign, passengers who cast their votes will be eligible for a complimentary upgrade to the Premium Coach from the standard coach. They only have to purchase their standard coach ticket from the ‘RRTS Connect app’ and show their ‘inked finger’ to the station staff near the AFC gates of Premium Lounge at the platform level to avail this offer,” a spokesperson of the NCRTC said on Thursday.

Namo Bharat train consists of six coaches where one coach is a premium coach while the other five coaches are standard coaches. Passengers booking their standard coach tickets from the ‘RRTS Connect App’ will only be eligible for this upgrade.

Aligned with the ECI’s ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’ campaign for enhanced voter participation in General Elections 2024, this initiative seeks to cultivate a sense of community and civic responsibility among passengers by highlighting the significance of engaging in the electoral process. The NCRTC is offering passengers the chance to enjoy the enhanced comfort and convenience of the Premium Coach on the Namo Bharat train.

The RRTS Connect App can be downloaded from both the Google Play and Apple Store.

“This offer is only available for 26th April, 2024. Booking tickets on the ‘RRTS Connect App’ is mandatory for participating in this Campaign. Complimentary upgrade to the Premium Coach is subject to the availability of seats,” the spokesperson said.

Presently, a 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North stations is operational. As construction progresses swiftly on the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the NCRTC remains committed to delivering a world-class transportation system by the anticipated operational deadline of June 2025.

The spacious and comfortable Premium Coach on the Namo Bharat trains is equipped with cushioned reclining seats with charging points for mobile and laptops provided at every seat to facilitate uninterrupted work and entertainment for commuters. It has a host of additional commuter-centric features such as coat hooks, magazine holders, and footrests among others.