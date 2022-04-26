NCRTC completes the launch of last span construction between Sahibabad and Duhai corridor

The launch of the last span of package 1 on the 17 km long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) completed today.

It has been installed near the Special Steel Span of RRTS constructed for crossing railway lines at Ghaziabad.

The last segment of the girder was lifted by the launching gantry (Tarini) and fitted and thus the viaduct is completed from Sahibabad to Duhai on the priority section.

As per NCRTC, the construction work in this 17-km stretch is being carried out in two packages – Package 1 between Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Package 2 between Ghaziabad and Duhai.

“The construction of the entire span in package 1 is now complete. After this progress in civil construction work, the pace of installation of signalling and telecom systems in both these packages will be accelerated,” stated the press statement issued by NCRTC.

This 17 km long priority section will have a total of 5 stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, and their construction work is in progress. The road ahead for the implementation of Over Head Electrical (OHE) wires is now clear and the track laying work is being carried out within its stipulated time frame.

The construction work of Stabilizing and Inspection Lines and Rolling Stock, Maintenance Yard for maintenance of RRTS trains at Duhai Depot is also on track.

At present, the track laying work near the depot is also being carried out at pace. This depot is taking shape rapidly, where the first RRTS train set is expected to arrive from Savli, Gujarat by next month.

At present 23 launching gantries (Tarini) have been installed on the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and the speed with which this project is being carried out is exemplary for the construction of any urban transport infrastructure project in the country.

NCRTC aims to commence the trial run on the priority section by the end of this year and plan to commence the operation on the priority section by next year and commission the entire corridor by 2025.