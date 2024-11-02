Namo Bharat train services will be extended for Nov 3 on Bhai Dooj

Namo Bharat Train services are being extended on November 3 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj celebrations, a spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said here on Saturday.

“Namo Bharat Train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start earlier, operating from 6 AM instead of the usual 8 AM on Sunday. It will continue until 10 PM. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operates from 6 AM from Monday to Saturday and 8 AM on Sunday,” the spokesperson said. Trains will run with increased frequency, throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all.

Each Namo Bharat train includes a dedicated women’s coach, positioned as the second coach when traveling towards Meerut and as the second-to-last coach in the direction toward Delhi. Additionally, reserved seating for women is available in other coaches to enhance comfort and accessibility. All Namo Bharat trains and stations are universally accessible, ensuring a seamless and inclusive travel experience for passengers with varying needs.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor recently celebrated one year of operation, having served over 40 lakh passengers along its operational 42-kilometer stretch connecting nine stations from Sahibabad to Meerut South. This corridor is soon expanding to 54 kilometers with the opening of the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section for which currently trial runs are in progress. This extension will introduce key stations like Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar, further strengthening connectivity and providing more convenient transit options for passengers traveling across the NCR.