Ganja seizure at Kerala polytechnic hostel: Investigation to be extended to other states too

The investigation into the ganja seizure at the Kalamassery Polytechnic College Men’s Hostel will be extended to people of other states too .

The Police have received a statement that the ganja was given to the arrested former students, AshiK and Sharik, by an out-of-state person. It is learnt that the ganja trade was carried out in the hostel by taking money in advance

Advertisement

The Kochi City police have on Saturday arrested two former students of the polytechnic college, Ashik and Shalik in connection with the seizure of around 2 kg of ganja from the college’s men’s hostel Thrikkakara Assistant City Police Commissioner (ACP) Baby PV had clarified that Ashiq and Sharik, who were semester dropouts from college, were the ones who brought ganja in the hostel.

Advertisement

Three students at Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College have been suspended in connection with the ganja seizure from the men’s hostel at the college .

The principal of the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College said on Friday that three students- Abhiraj, Akash, and Adithyan- who were arrested during the police raid at the hostel on Thursday night have been suspended from the college.The college has announced an internal inquiry into the matter.

In a surprising raid at the men’s hostel of Kalamassery Government Polytechnic on Thursday night , police have seized more than 2 kilograms of ganja, marking a significant drug bust in the college. Three students have been arrested, while three accomplices fled the scene. The raid, which was carried out by the Kochi Narcotic Cell along with police lasted for over seven hours on Thursday

The operation was launched after a tip-off from a former student who had been previously caught. Upon arrival, the police found students actively weighing and packaging the cannabis into small packets for distribution.

They also discovered weighing scales and cannabis smoking equipment in the hostel rooms. Two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. The first FIR names Akash (21), a native of Kulathupuzha, Kollam, as the primary accused. The police recovered 1.909 kilograms of ganja from Akash’s room, where he had stored it for sale and personal use.

The second FIR names Adithyan (21), from Haripad, and Abhiraj (21), from Karunagappally, as accused. From their room, the police seized 9.70 grams of ganja, including the packaging cover. Along with the cannabis, two mobile phones and several identification documents were also recovered from the students. Adithyan and Abhiraj were released on station bail, as the quantity of ganja found in their possession was relatively small. A leader of SFI, the students’ wing of CPI-M , was among those arrested by the police in the case.

The police said the raids were conducted at Government Polytechnic College on receiving information that funds were being collected to procure ganja for Holi celebrations. Raids were conducted after precise planning and with written permission from both the Intelligence Department and college authorities, Thrikkakara ACP Baby P V said

In this connection, it is learnt that the principal’s letter to the police was crucial in the incident of ganja being seized from the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College hostel. The principal had sent a letter to the police on the 12th, indicating that drug dealing was taking place on the campus.

Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that the drug mafia was thriving in the state under the political patronage of the CPI-M, as one of the three students arrested by the police during the raid is a leader of the SFI the students’ wing of the CPI-M .Abhiraj R, the SFI leader, is the college union general secretary.Oposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that SFI was facilitating drug supply in college hostels and campuses.

However, the SFI has alleged that AshiK and Sharik, who were arrested by the police for bringing ganja in the college hostel are workers of the KSU, the students’ wing of the Congress

n In this connection, the SFI has expelled its member, Abhiraj R, the general secretary of Kalmassery Polytechnic College, a day after police recorded his arrest in a ganja case.