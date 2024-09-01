MCD seals four jeans dyeing factories on DPCC complaint

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed four jeans dyeing factories in the Najafgarh Zone, it said on Sunday.

Badal Kumar, deputy commissioner of Najafgarh Zone, informed that on the basis of the receipt of a complaint from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), this action was initiated.

The factories were operating in Galibpur Rawta village. This joint sealing program took place in the presence of the Police, DPCC, and MCD officials, added Kumar.

The civic authority further informed that in the upcoming weeks, massive action against such dyeing units will take place and all such units will be sealed by the Najafgarh Zone.

Earlier this year, the High-Level Committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna had also noted at a recent meeting that the dyeing units contribute to pollution in drains and in the river.