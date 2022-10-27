MCD polls will be fought solely over issue of garbage: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Ghazipur landfill site and said this MCD election will be fought solely over the issue of garbage.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for the ‘garbage mountain’ ahead of the MCD elections, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “In the last 15 years, BJP gave nothing except three mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi and made the whole of Delhi a huge dumpster. I appeal to Delhiites to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi this time in municipal elections; together we have to make Delhi clean and beautiful.”

“If we don’t clean Delhi in five years, don’t vote for us”, Kejriwal said on the site.

Kejriwal said, “I am a magician, I know how to win over the hearts of the public.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said for the last 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling upon the MCD.

पिछले 15 साल में BJP ने पूरी दिल्ली में कूड़ा-कूड़ा कर दिया है। आज इनके ग़ाज़ीपुर वाले कूड़े के पहाड़ को देखकर आया हूँ। सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी अपील है- इस बार नगर निगम चुनाव में दिल्ली की साफ़-सफ़ाई के लिए वोट देना है। हमें मिलकर दिल्ली को साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/Bd2ux88kPw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022

“Appeal to the supporters of BJP to think a little, what has the BJP given to Delhi except for the mountains of filth and garbage? Forget your party and vote for the country once. Congress has become zero in Delhi and now that day is not far when BJP will also become zero in Delhi. Delhiites had given them the task of cleaning Delhi, and they failed in this too, this garbage mountain is the symbol of their misdeeds and corruption,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested against CM Kejriwal’s visit to the site with black flags and slogans. However, soon AAP workers also reached the spot and countered the BJP workers. The two sides came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur.

Both accused each other for the mismanagement of garbage ahead of the MCD polls, which is likely to be held by the end of this year or in early 2023.

“BJP protested my arrival. They don’t let anyone visit here, and deploy cops to protect this garbage mountain. Protest as much as you want, but remember Kejriwal is going to build schools, and hospitals, and provide electricity to you. I want to urge the people, especially the supporters of BJP to forget their party and vote for me once for the cleanliness of Delhi. If I don’t clean Delhi in the next five years, don’t vote for me,” Kejriwal said on the occasion.

“I challenge the BJP. Bring out the biggest stalwarts you have if you dare to, but, make them tell the people of Delhi what you have done in the MCD. Count a single project that you’ve delivered without fail. They have nothing to show, nothing to talk about. The Delhi Government’s work speaks for itself. We don’t need to boast of it. Every single resident of the state knows what we have delivered. These people keep crying that they don’t have money,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“In the last 15 years, the BJP has littered the entire Delhi. Today I have come to see their Ghazipur garbage mountain.

“My appeal to all Delhiites is to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi in the municipal elections this time. Together we have to make Delhi clean and beautiful”, Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.