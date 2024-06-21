MCD marks International Day of Yoga with a series of events

Ensuring its active participation in 10th International Day of Yoga celebration, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday organised a series of events in all the zones and imparted the message of importance of Yoga in life.

In the various programmes organised at zones, Deputy Commissioners, councillors, senior officials of the MCD, and employees along with school children performed various Yoga asanas.

Many differently-abled students from the MCD schools also participated along with great energy and enthusiasm. Yoga programmes were also presented by children and teachers in many schools. In many such events, participants practiced yoga asanas like Trikonasan, Dandasan, and Vjrasan and also practiced Pranayam.

Advertisement

The main programme was organised at the Pushp Vihar Sector 1 No.1 MCD school in south zone, where over 100 students, teachers, and employees of MCD performed various yogic kriyas and asanas. Many disabled students performed the asanas and displayed their zeal for yoga.

Additional Commissioner (Education) Vikas Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner, South Zone Kumar Abhishek and other senior officials of the south zone were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner (Education) Vikas Tripathi said all employees of MCD are engaged in public service and that they strive to bring out a positive change in the society through education. He hoped that yoga is useful in providing health and holistic living to those imparting such important service.

The theme for Yoga 2024 is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being that assists in restoring balance in our busy lives. Sh Vikas Tripathi urged MCD officers and employees to adopt yoga in their lives and make their bodies and minds healthy by practicing it regularly.

The yoga programme began with a prayer and ended with a resolution and peace recitation. A live telecast of this programme organised by the MCD headquarters was presented in all the areas of the Corporation through Gyanodaya Channel.

Additionally, staff from all zonal offices participated in the celebration of 10th International Yoga Day, and various activities were organized in all schools and wards of MCD. One school has been identified in each zone with a hall/ground with a capacity of approximately 50 people to gather to practice yoga together.

Arrangements were also made to display Yoga charts and standees in the office/school to make students/employees aware of the importance of Yoga.

The worldwide acceptance of ‘International Yoga Day’ is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural and spiritual heritage. It is noteworthy that the theme of Yoga Day in 2024 is “Yoga for Self and Society”