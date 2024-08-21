MCD House session adjourned amid ruckus from AAP and BJP

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned early on Wednesday amidst ruckus from both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party councillors.

This marks another short functioning of the House as it failed once again to function properly after chaos as the opposition councillors staged a protest against Mayor Shelly Oberoi for arriving late and delaying proceedings while the AAP councillors staged a protest against the MCD Commissioner.

Both BJP and Congress councillors stormed the Well of the House, chanting slogans against Oberoi and the AAP-led MCD, such as “Mayor Hai Hai” and “Corrupt Mayor Shame on you,” and demanding her resignation. In response, the Mayor suspended BJP councillors Pankaj Luthra, Gajendra Singh Dalal, and Amit Nagpal.

Even before the meeting began, BJP councillors had already staged a protest outside the hall, raising issues including the delayed appointment of a Dalit Mayor, garbage clearance, waterlogging, and the formation of the standing committee.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the BJP councillors behaved badly.

She added, “There were various important agendas that we wanted to discuss in the House but unfortunately the behaviour of BJP councillors was against the decorum of the House.”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the behaviour of Aam Aadmi Party councillors and the Mayor during the Corporation House meeting on Wednesday showed their disinterest in conducting the session.

He further added that despite the monthly meetings meant to address public issues, they consistently end without results due to the Aam Aadmi Party’s actions. Singh pointed out that the Mayor arrived an hour late, and AAP councillors were already in the House with banners protesting against the Commissioner and officials, indicating they intended to cause disruption from the start.