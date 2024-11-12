Delhi Mayor Oberoi discusses issues related to GVPs

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday discussed issues related to all Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) points in the national capital, in a bid to eradicate them permanently.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the Additional Commissioner, DEMS, and Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones, she emphasised the need for twice-daily monitoring of GVP points to ensure their elimination.

The Mayor instructed the Deputy Commissioners to beautify the eliminated GVPs and to install dustbins and close the area with sheets. She further directed to put up signage at GVPs that challans will be issued in case of throwing garbage at these points.

Oberoi ordered that GVPs should be cleaned in the morning and evening. She also asked to increase the number of auto tippers.

The Mayor said this move is part of her broader initiative to clean Delhi within two months, with special cleanliness campaigns in each zone. She has pledged to thoroughly clean each ward, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for Delhi’s residents.

By tackling GVPs, Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) aims to prevent the dumping of garbage in open spaces, replacing them with flower pots to maintain cleanliness.

She urged the people to support this campaign and report any garbage vulnerable points to the MCD helpline.