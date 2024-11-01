Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi takes stock of sanitation operations across Delhi

Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi convened a high-level meeting with the Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, and Sanitation Superintendents of all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to review the city’s cleanliness following Diwali celebrations.

The Mayor ordered an immediate cleanup of all vulnerable points in the city.

Dr. Oberoi also expressed concern over the inadequate number of sanitation workers on the ground, particularly during the festival season. She directed officials to ensure the daily lifting of waste from sensitive areas.

The Mayor directed the officials to clear all garbage vulnerable points on a regular basis. She further directed to clean the central verge of PWD roads, especially in the Ring Road areas.

Dr. Oberoi also expressed disappointment over the sanitation conditions in specific areas, including, Shakurbasti, Tri Nagar, Raja Park, and East Delhi areas.

The Mayor also emphasised the effective deployment of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and other resources to curb pollution levels, especially in hotspot areas.

She stressed the need for improved sanitation services to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Delhi’s residents.