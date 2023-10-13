Man slits father’s throat, takes body to cremation ground; arrested

A man has been arrested in west Delhi for allegedly killing his father by slitting his throat over his drinking habits, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused Rinku Yadav brought his father Satish Yadav to the cremation ground at Punjabi Bagh on Thursday, but a priest noticed the surgical cuts on the neck and forearm of the body.

The priest then quizzed Rinku about the same and failed to get any satisfactory answers. He then reported the matter to police.

When police questioned Rinku, he confessed to murdering his father with a blade and said the victim was a habitual drinker who caused troubles for the family.

He told police that he was fed up with his father’s ways and took the extreme step, they added.