Man’s body found in a park in Punjabi Bagh

A 35-year-old man’s body was found lying at Jheel Park in Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi, the police said on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Punjabi Bagh Police Station on Monday morning at around 7:45 am regarding an unidentified body lying in Jheel Park.

The local police reached the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory and the Crime Investigation teams were also called to the spot.

As per police, based on the preliminary observations and circumstances, it is suspected to be a case of murder, an official said.

The body was later sent to the SGM Hospital and has been preserved.

During the ongoing probe, the investigating team reached out to the head of the village based on the name tattooed on the right hand of the deceased.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of village Badhmara, Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 302 of Indian Penal Code is being registered in this matter, police said.

Further efforts are being made to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and nab the culprits.