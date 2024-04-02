529 arrested in a crackdown on street crime in West Delhi

In an ongoing crackdown against street crime, nuisance mongers and criminals active in the West District, the Delhi Police have arrested 529 such criminals, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said on Tuesday.

Of a total of criminals nabbed from January this year till March 31, 50 are robbers, 90 snatchers, 25 burglars, and 359 thieves, the police officer said.

According to the police, over 100 cases under the Arms Act, 100 under the Excise Act, 58 cases under the Gambling Act, and 13 cases under the NDPS have been registered during the year so far.

Elaborating on the street crimes, the police official said due to the menace, the West District started a comprehensive and unwavering campaign across all fronts to curb crime and nuisance in the area.

The efforts were intensified and a multifaceted approach was adopted with an aim to tackle the problem, and the results are positive.

The weapons recovered from the criminal elements in the area are two pistols, a revolver, five country-made handguns, 17 live rounds of ammunition, and 102 knives.

The action taken against public drinking has also been stepped up to discourage the nuisance mongers across the district, with action taken against 2421 persons.

Interestingly, in the cases under the NDPS Act, 22 persons have been arrested with the recovery of 326.22 gms Heroine, 48.506 kg Ganja, and 10.4 gms Smack.

With the arrest of 25 burglars, 28 burglaries have been solved along with the recovery of 01 gold chain, 06 mobile phones, and other items.

Talking of the cases regarding theft, a total of 344 cases have been worked out and 146 mobile phones, 98 scooties, 44 motorcycles, 12 cars, eight cycles, an Auto Rickshaw, and several other properties have been recovered by the police.