A man was detained after an encounter with police in Jahangir Puri

After a brief encounter in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri, Delhi Police arrested a man for reportedly assaulting and robbing a police constable.

Constable Amardeep was on duty on 25 November, when he was allegedly assaulted, robbed, and pointed a pistol at him, according to police.

The constable had stopped the two people and told them not to offend them, but one of the accused grew agitated and aimed a pistol at the constable.

The alleged perpetrator began assaulting the constable and his coworker while also robbing the constable, wounding him, police said.

The police investigated a case on the basis of a complaint submitted by the constable. On Monday, a trap was laid to capture the defendants from the Narela Industrial District.

As the police officer asked the suspect to be halted, he opened fire at the police. Police also opened fire on their defense, killing the suspect in the leg, according to police.

A pistol with four rounds (two fired, one in pistol, one live) and a stolen bicycle have been discovered from the possession of the criminal. One police officer was also wounded in the incident on Monday.