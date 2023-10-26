Man booked under the charge of date rape in North Delhi

The Delhi Police have booked a man under the charge of sexual assault on a woman, who he met through a dating app.

The police received a complaint from a woman on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by a man during dating.

Recounting the events that led to the incident, she said that on January 17, she met a man through a dating app and struck friendship with him. On January 18, he insisted on meeting her late at night. She agreed to meet him at a local tea stall reluctantly.

The police said, ”After meeting her, the man took her to his residence at Basant Nagar at about 3 am. He later forced himself upon her and allegedly made physical relations.”

The police have filed an FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday in this regard and further probe in the matter is underway.