Major fire at Narela polythene factory; luckily no one hurt

A major fire broke out at a polythene factory in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area in the morning hours of Wednesday. It took more than ten hours for 25 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, said a DFS official.

According to Delhi Fire Services, at around 6:35 am, a fire call was received regarding a fire in a factory in Narela. Instantly, 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The final call for the fire to be extinguished was received at 5 pm.

However, luckily nobody was reportedly injured in the incident.

Police officials said they are probing the cause of the fire.

Last month, three workers were killed while six others were injured in a fire in a food processing plant in Narela. A primary investigation of the incident revealed that the fire was caused by to leakage of cooking gas.

Narela serves as an important industrial hub for the manufacturing economy of the national capital. Various factories manufacturing textiles, and chemicals among others located in the area provide employment to many people living around the area.