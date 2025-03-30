Delhi Police arrest accused who escaped Goa Police custody in Rs 30 lakh extortion case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an accused who had absconded from Goa Police custody in connection with a ₹30 lakh extortion case, authorities said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Imad Khan, a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, along with his associates, including a woman, had extorted ₹20 lakh from a victim in Goa by threatening to share his obscene video on social media.

Subsequently, Khan made threatening calls to the victim, demanding an additional ₹10 lakh, which the victim paid. Despite this, Khan and his accomplices continued to harass the victim, demanding more money. When the victim refused, he filed a complaint on February 26.

Following the complaint, Khan and his associates were arrested by the Goa Police. However, while being transported back to Goa from Mumbai Airport, Khan managed to escape from custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam stated that the Crime Branch received a tip-off from confidential informers indicating that the absconding accused was residing on Shimla Bypass Road in Dehradun.

Acting on this intelligence, a police team was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, they set up a trap and successfully apprehended Khan.

During sustained interrogation, Khan confessed to extorting ₹30 lakh from the victim by masquerading as a police officer. He also admitted to escaping from Goa Police custody and remaining on the run by frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

The concerned authorities have been informed about his arrest, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal proceedings are underway.