LoP demanded time bound action plan to clean Yamuna

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded time-bound action plan from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for cleaning the Yamuna river.

Cleaning of Yamuna is a sacred task, Delhi government should immediately start this holy work by calling an all-party meeting for this, said Bidhuri.

This time instead of blaming the Centre, Kejriwal has accepted his failure, thank you for this, but the question is how long this responsibility will remain unfulfilled, alleged Bidhuri.

“The Central government has disbursed a fund of Rs 2419 crore to the Delhi government for cleaning the Yamuna. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a letter to CM, Delhi on 1 July this year has also reminded the Delhi government that priority should be given to cleaning the Yamuna,” claimed leader of the Opposition.

“Delhi’s 18 big drains are pouring 1500 million filths into the Yamuna every day, making it dirty which is a shame for us,” alleged Bidhuri.

Instead of blaming each other only on occasions like Chhath Puja or Baisakhi, a time-bound action plan needed to clean the Yamuna and its blueprint should be made public, he demanded.