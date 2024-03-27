Delhi Assembly adjourned amid uproar over CM Kejriwal’s arrest

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned till Monday following an uproar by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs over the arrest of party convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP legislators led by cabinet ministers staged protests demanding the immediate release of their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, from the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Donning yellow T-shirts with “Main Bhi Kejriwal” printed on them, AAP ministers, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, along with the party’s legislators, raised slogans condemning the arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj regretted that the Speaker had no option but to adjourn the House given the uproar over the arrest.

He claimed that issues were pending with the government such as a shortage of medicines and health services being affected in Delhi and the concerned officials are not acting in this regard.

Before the assembly session, AAP MLAs gathered outside the premises of the secretariat chanting slogans demanding the immediate release of Kejriwal.

Days after the Delhi CM’s arrest, the Delhi government called a special session of the Assembly over the health services issue of the city. Earlier, Health Minister Bharadwaj had ordered the Delhi chief health secretary to provide the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics.

Meanwhile, Opposition MLAs also reportedly protested in the assembly demanding the resignation of CM Kejriwal.