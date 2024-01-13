L-G inaugurates 2-day long international ‘Patang Utsav’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the first international kite festival- ‘Patang Utsav’ at Baansera, city’s first bamboo-theme park at Sarai Kale Khan on the banks of river Yamuna.

The two-day festival is being organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and will see over 30 professional kitists from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Gujarat exhibiting their art. Kites of various shapes, sizes and colours including tricolour, train and eagle will fly during the festival.

Speaking on the session, the L-G complimented the DDA for organising the festival and developing open green spaces in the national capital, out of hitherto degraded landscape.

Advertisement

He appealed to the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers to celebrate this festival along with their family and friends and enjoy the occasion in the lap of nature.

“I assure you that many such events will be planned in the future to promote ease of living for the people of Delhi,” Saxena said.

The event has been planned as a recreational opportunity for the people to visit the festival along with their family and kids to enjoy the festivals on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Maghi, Uttarayani and Pongal.

To enhance the ecological character of Yamuna floodplains and make it more people friendly by making it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue, the L-G had laid the foundation of ‘Baansera’ in August 2022 and the same was developed in a record time of just six months. More than 30,000 special varieties of bamboo saplings, brought from Assam and other parts of the country have been planted here.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, among others were present on the occasion.