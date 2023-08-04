The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the direction passed by the Calcutta High Court suspending the Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Administration while ordering Lieutenant Governor to deposit a sum of Rs five lakhs from his own funds in a contempt proceeding.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra passed the stay order after Attorney General R. Venkataramani mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

“You must have something really drastic for such an order to be passed…We will stay these two directions. We will list this (matter) next Friday,” the bench remarked.

On Thursday, the Port Blair bench of the Calcutta High Court directed suspension of Keshav Chandra, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Administration and ordered that the next senior most officer in the administration shall take over and discharge the functions of the Chief Secretary.

It said that the contemnors have reduced the contempt jurisdiction of the High Court to a “mockery”.

“This Court clearly finds flagrant and reprehensible contempt on the part of the contemnors Admiral D.K. Joshi, Lieutenant Governor, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Shri Keshav Chandra, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration,” the High Court said.

“In view of the blatant contumacious conduct of Admiral D.K. Joshi, this Court directs him to deposit with the Registrar of the Port Blair Bench of the High Court at Calcutta, a sum of Rs 5,00,000/- from his own funds, within a period of seven days from date,” it further ordered.

Also, the High Court on Thursday ordered Admiral D.K. Joshi, Lieutenant Governor to appear in virtual mode while asking Chief Secretary to appear personally present before it to show cause as to why they should not be committed to prison for having committed contempt of Court.