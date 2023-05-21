Kendra Dance Festival-23 to start on May 25

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra brings to the capital’s cultural aficionados the much anticipated annual event to witness the fervour of the mythical characters of Indian mythology, Meera, Karna and Shree Durga, who never fail to endear.

Kendra Dance Festival 2023 will be held on May 25, 27 and 28 at Kamani Auditorium here. The festival will start on Thursday (May 25) with a dance-drama titled Meera, a ballet in Rajasthani Folk Dances and followed by Karna and Shree Durga ballets in Mayurbhanj Chhau on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28) respectively.

This dance drama is directed by Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Vice Chairperson and Director, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). Shashidharan Nair’s choreography, Shubha Mudgal’s melodic music, exquisite costumes and the immaculate, deft and perfect usage of special effects in three different performances are seamlessly woven together with the same essence.

Commenting on this year’s Kendra Dance Festival, Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh said, “The characters Meera, Karna and Shree Durga are so endearing and alive in everyone’s heart, because they relate to an emotional chord in souls modernised over time, even today. Subtly contemporising them through choreography, music, special effects, etc. The idea is to convey the relevance of the sentiments of yesteryears to the existing generation in the most subtle and easy way. Each year has helped to nurture tradition while retaining the interest of the modern mindset.”